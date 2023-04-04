Chennai Super Kings registered a 12-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in their recent IPL 2023 match. Batting first CSK put up a huge total of 217-7 in their 20-over quota. Both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad 57(31) and Devon Conway 47(29) played really well for the CSK team. Lucknow Super Giants tried their best and got a lightning start to the chase. However, as soon as CSK introduced Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner, the game slipped away from LSG's hands. In the end, they fell short by twelve runs and suffered their first defeat of the tournament. They'll Have to Play Under New Captain: MS Dhoni Warns CSK Bowlers After IPL 2023 Match Against Lucknow Super Giants.

One of the biggest highlights of the CSK vs LSG match was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cameo. Dhoni, who came into bat in the final over of the CSK innings, hit two back-to-back against English fast bowler Mark Wood. Seeing their iconic captain at his very best, CSK fans started to cheer very loudly. However LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was not enjoying this surely. The former Indian opener was visibly upset in the dugout and his reaction to Dhoni's sixes soon started a meme fest on Twitter. MS Dhoni Completes 5000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During CSK vs LSG Match.

MS Dhoni's Two Back-to-Back Sixes

A treat for the Chennai crowd! 😍@msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how 💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG WATCH his incredible two sixes 🔽 pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023

Vahi fir mujhe yaad aane lage hain Jinhe bhulne mai jamaane lage hain ❤️ 😂 If you know, you know!!!#CSKvsLSG #MSDhoni𓃵 #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/s5ZhVptOOS — Cricketopia🇮🇳 (@cricketopia17) April 4, 2023

MS Dhoni hit sixes on 2nd April and 3rd April. Both the times it hurt Gautam Gambhir most pic.twitter.com/Z5rMixRplB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2023

#CSKvsLSG Gautam Gambhir's reaction when MS Dhoni smashed two consecutive sixes😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fHrFQJl10d — Ehtesham🇮🇳 (@ehteshammehdi02) April 3, 2023

Hold Gautam Gambhir 😂💉 MS Dhoni & CSK showed him his levels. pic.twitter.com/GE0N5dV6KN — supremo ` (@hyperKohli) April 3, 2023

The rivalry between Gambhir and Dhoni has been always a huge talking point for IPL fans. Although Gambhir does not play in IPL nowadays, fans still enjoy it when their teams go head-to-head. After suffering a defeat in the opening match, this performance from CSK was a huge statement. They once again proved why it is very tough to defeat them in Chepauk. Meanwhile, the Lucknow team can be proud of their brilliant effort in the chase. But surely they will look to replicate their bowling performance from the Delhi Capitals game in the upcoming matches.

