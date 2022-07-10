England manage to hold on in the end as they defeat India by 17 runs in the 3rd T20I match of the series in Nottingham. Despite the defeat, India win the series 2-1. Suryakumar Yadav played a sensational knock but it wasn't enough to get his team over the line.

