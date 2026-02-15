The high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan began with a moment of tension on Sunday, as India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha appeared to bypass the traditional pre-match handshake following the toss. The incident, which took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, quickly became a talking point on social media, overshadowing the immediate tactical decisions made by both captains for Group A. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27

No Handshake During Toss

Pakistan win the toss and choose to bowl first . No handshakes, just straight to business. Tension high rivalry real and it’s all about the game now. 🔥🇵🇰🇮🇳#PAKvIND #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tcgLgyhpHt — Kiran Khan (@HelloKiranKhan) February 15, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)