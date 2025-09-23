The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the England national cricket team white-ball squads for their upcoming tour to New Zealand in October. The Three Lions will play a three-match T20I series against the New Zealand national cricket team, followed by as many ODIs. After representing England in Test and ODI cricket, right-handed batter Zak Crawley earned his maiden call-up for the T20I side. In the ODI squad, all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Dawson received call-ups, whereas Luke Wood has been added to the T20I squad for England. Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and fast bowler Jofra Archer will be rested for the T20 series against New Zealand. Star batter Harry Brook will lead the Three Lions during the New Zealand tour. England Squad for Ashes 2025–26 Announced: Mark Wood Included, Ben Stokes To Lead As Three Lions Name 16-Member Squad for Five-Match Test Series Against Australia.

England Announces White-Ball Squads For New Zealand Series

3 x IT20s 🏏 3 x ODIs 🏏 Our squads to tour New Zealand in October are here! 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)