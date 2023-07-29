England are locking horns with Australia in the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2023 at Kennington Oval in London. Ahead of the start of Day 3 of the match, England players were seen wearing the jersey with their teammate's name on it in the pre-day line-up. This was done to illustrate the confusion that is generally experienced by people suffering from dementia. Joe Root Catch Video: Watch the England Cricketer Grab One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne During Day 2 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test.

England Players Wear Jerseys of Their Teammates To Support Alzheimer’s Society

England cricketers are wearing their teammates names in the pre-match line up, to draw attention to confusion often experienced by people living with dementia and how people with dementia lose precious memories.#CricketShouldBeUnforgettable | @alzheimerssoc 💙 pic.twitter.com/BZwRjnXbYo — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

