England create history at Rawalpindi as they managed to beat Pakistan on what supposed to be a dead pitch at Rawalpindi in the 1st of the three match Test series. For a major portion of the day 5 of the 1st Test, England was chasing the game as Pakistan batters slowly took their team near victory. But in the post Tea session, England came back riding on the brilliant performance of Ollie Robinson and some excellent catching. Considering the brave declaration by England captain Ben Stokes on Day 4, it is a massive victory for England as they go 1-0 up in the series. Liam Livingstone Ruled Out of Remainder of Ongoing Pakistan vs England Test Series 2022 With Right Knee Injury

England register historic victory at Rawalpindi

