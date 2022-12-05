Liam Livingstone has sustained a right knee injury and has been ruled out of the remainder of ongoing Pakistan vs England Test series. The England all-rounder will be returning to England and will undergo rehabilitation. Livingstone made his debut in the 1st Test in Rawalpindi. England are officially yet to name a replacement for him. How to Watch PAK vs ENG 1st Test 2022, Day 5 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs England Cricket Match With Time in IST

Liam Livingstone Ruled of PAK vs ENG Test Series:

Get well soon, liaml4893. The all-rounder has been ruled out of the rest of our Test series in Pakistan. 🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 5, 2022

