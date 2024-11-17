The West Indies national cricket team delivered a great batting performance against the England national cricket team at Beausejour Stadium. Chasing 219 runs for the win in ENG vs WI 4th T20I 2024, the side needed a strong start. Evin Lewis and Shai Hope delivered just the same as both batters scored half-centuries in their 136-run partnership. Evin Lewis scored 68 runs in just 31 balls hitting seven sixes. Check out Evin Lewis’ inning below. Their explosive batting helped West Indies register a five-wicket win over England and set a record for the team’s second-highest run chase in T20I matches. WI vs ENG 4th T20I 2024: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis Half-Centuries Power West Indies to Five-Wicket Win Over England.

Evin Lewis Inning in England vs West Indies 4th T20I 2024

Evin Lewis’ blistering 68 (31) and a 136-run opening partnership off just 55 balls with Shai Hope ensured a resounding victory for the Windies against England in the penultimate T20I! 🔥#WIvENGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/fgCNNfj5cM — FanCode (@FanCode) November 17, 2024

