Former RCB, CSK, and South Africa star batter Faf du Plessis performed the ceremonial ringing of the bell at Eden Gardens, starting the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. The South African veteran led the pre-match ritual following an invitation from the Cricket Association of Bengal. Footage of the veteran batter striking the silver bell has since gained significant traction online, capturing the vibrant atmosphere in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant subsequently won the toss and elected to field first. KKR, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, enter this crucial home fixture searching for their first victory of the season. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

Faf du Plessis Rings Iconic Eden Garden Bell

Faf du Plessis rings iconic 'Eden Gardens Bell' (Photo X@JioHotstar)

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