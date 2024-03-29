Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) visit M Chinnaswamy Stadium to play game 10 of the IPL 2024 Season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first, but the home side, led by Virat Kohli got off to a great start and scored 17 runs off just 1.4 overs. Faf du Plessis also started to slog some big shots and hit a six off Harshit Rana’s bowling. But Rana dismissed the RCB skipper on the very next delivery as his mishit shot was caught by Mitchell Starc. Watch the video here. Shreyas Iyer Goofs Up During Toss Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Forgets Kolkata Knight Riders’ Playing XI.

Harshit Rana Dismisses Faf du Plessis

Harshit Rana Strikes 👊#RCB lose their captain Faf du Plessis Its 17/1 after 2 overs Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/CJLmcs7ICI#TATAIPL | #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/ybNxHoYWIF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)