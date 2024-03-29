An interesting incident occurred at the toss before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match on March 29, with Shreyas Iyer forgetting his team's combination. The KKR captain won the toss and opted to bowl first. When asked about his playing XI, Iyer looked a bit puzzled. He did confirm that Anukul Roy was added to the playing XI but could not spell out who he replaced. He stated he was 'confused' as he had 'two team sheets.' Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Toss Report

