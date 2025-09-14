In a brilliant display of fielding, India national cricket team fielder Tilak Varma took an excellent catch to dismiss Pakistan national cricket team batter Fakhar Zaman during the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The wicket incident happened during the fourth delivery of the eighth over. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled a fullish delivery, and Fakhar jumped out of the crease and went for the big slog. The left-handed batter miscued it, and Tilak Varma took a superb catch at the long-on region. The Pakistan batter departed after scoring 17 runs off 15 deliveries. Mohammad Haris Wicket Video: Watch Jasprit Bumrah Dismiss Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Superb Catch by Tilak Varma

Axar Patel joins the party 🥳 Fakhar Zaman departs for just 17. Watch #INDvPAK LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/xwkBnHbnqr — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 14, 2025

