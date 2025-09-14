Despite getting runs in the first match of the Asia Cup 2025, things didn't go well for Mohammad Haris in the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as he was dismissed for only three runs. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. In the first ball of the innings, Saim Ayub was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. Mohammad Haris came in and tried to take on Jasprit Bumrah. Didn't get the fullish ball under full control as he went for a big shot and ball only achieved height. Hardik Pandya ran in quickly from the square leg boundary and took a good catch. 'Jalebi Baby' English Song Played Instead of Pakistan National Anthem at Dubai International Stadium Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match, Fans React After DJ's Goof Up.

