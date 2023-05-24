MS Dhoni was seen engaging in a chat with the umpires as Chennai Super Kings went on to beat Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 23. The incident happened before the 16th over was bowled, which Dhoni wanted Matheesha Pathirana to deliver after the Sri Lankan had returned to the field. As per the IPL rules, a player who is out of the field for more than eight minutes would need to spend the same amount of time after he returns and would be allowed to bowl only after that. Pathirana had left after the 12th over and Dhoni called him to bowl the 16th. Dhoni then had a chat with the umpires, who informed him about the same rule and after a brief chat, Pathirana was allowed to bowl. See how fans reacted to this. MS Dhoni Gets Warm Hug From Daughter Ziva After CSK Qualify for IPL 2023 Final (Watch Video).

'Handled It Smoothly'

People are still crying over that time spent by MS Dhoni . He just handled that situation as smoothly as possible & did not put any little pressure on Pathirana. Cutestt moment from the cutestt bond 🥺💛 There were restrictions made on field, chumma dont keep chanting ban Csk pic.twitter.com/KlyX0EduzB — Krithz💛 (@ival_krithika) May 24, 2023

'Smart'

What M.S. Dhoni did yesterday to halt the game so that pathirana becomes eligible was smart .. The umpires inaction, the laughter n letting dhoni waste time was bad on their part.. Dhoni utilised his aura perfectly ..even umpires aren't immune to it. pic.twitter.com/GjxYdNRfa4 — Saurabh Desai (@sau_desai) May 24, 2023

'Time Wasting'

Time wasting by dhoni so that Pathirana can come on field and bowl — Ayan. (@TheUpperCut_) May 23, 2023

'Very Chalak'

Very chalak mahi Bhai 😂 — Aditya poonia (@AdityaS73317783) May 24, 2023

'Real Gangster'

He is the real gangster of IPL 👀🔥😅💛 — Rohan Yadav (@rohanydv7) May 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)