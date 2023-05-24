MS Dhoni share a very special relationship with daughter Ziva and she is as much a big fan of his cricketer father like the rest of India and world. After CSK won against GT in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and secured a place in the finals, Ziva, who till then was enjoying the match from the stands, ran to her father and gave him a warm hug. Fans loved the adorable moment and made it viral. MS Dhoni Successfully Plots for Hardik Pandya’s Dismissal During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Gets Warm Hug From Daughter Ziva

