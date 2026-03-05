Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands at the Wankhede Stadium on 5 March 2026, as India face England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final. His appearance drew a massive ovation from the Mumbai crowd, briefly shifting focus from the high-stakes match on the field. Dhoni, who led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007, was seen with wife, Sakshi Dhoni and former India captain Rohit Sharma in the VIP pavilion. His presence comes amidst a busy day for the cricketing legend, who earlier attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar in the city. India vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final .

MS Dhoni in Wankhede Stadium

MS Dhoni watching Gautam Gambhir's team dominating from stadium 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vy9388fQj4 — Harsh (@HARSHOP876) March 5, 2026

MS Dhoni with Wife Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni , Sakshi and Rohit Sharma together 🥵💥 pic.twitter.com/Ikc5mDhvvD — अभि 🇮🇳 (@abhi7781_) March 5, 2026

Rohit Sharma X MS Dhoni

MS DHONI × ROHIT SHARMA 🫂🇮🇳 Two eras. One legacy. A frame that captures the story of Indian T20 World Cup history — the calm of Dhoni and the dominance of Rohit. Leaders who shaped unforgettable moments for Indian cricket. Some pictures are not just photos… they are history.… pic.twitter.com/QZH0tRtn3A — Satyendra Kumar Behera (@imskbehera) March 5, 2026

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sakshi Dhoni in One Frame

