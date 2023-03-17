Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has created a record after bowling the fastest delivery in the history of women's cricket during a Women's Premier League 2022-23 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15. Perry clocked 130.5 kph and broke the record of Shabnim Ismail (127.4 kph). The Australian all-rounder also picked up three wickets as RCB-W got their first victory of the season. RCB-W Register Their First Victory in WPL 2023, Beat UP Warriorz by Five Wickets.

Ellyse Perry Bowls Fastest Delivery in Women's Cricket

Fastest delivery in the history of women’s cricket. Who else but the 🐐? 💁‍♀️ Pez lives life in the fast lane! 💨#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Q78Llb5FOC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)