Royal Challengers Bangalore have registered their first win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz on March 15. The Smriti Mandhana-led have finally broken the chain of five consecutive defeats in the tournament, with youngsters Shreyanka Patil (5*) and Richa Ghosh (31*) guiding the team past the UP Warriorz total of 135 runs. Mandhana's side have won this contest in a dominating fashion with 12 balls remaining. Youngster Kanika Ahuja played a gem of a 46-run knock. ‘Virat Kohli Motivated Us’ Heather Knight Reveals Star Cricketer Had a Chat With Smriti Mandhana's RCB-W Ahead of WPL 2023 Match vs UP Warriorz (Watch Video).

RCB-W Beat UPW-W by Five Wickets

