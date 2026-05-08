Finn Allen Hits His Maiden IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat During DC vs KKR Match

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen recorded his first Indian Premier League fifty in DC vs KKR IPL 2026, providing the foundation for a successful run chase against Delhi Capitals. Chasing a target of 143 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the New Zealander reached the milestone in 32 deliveries, effectively neutralising a disciplined Delhi bowling attack, which was laced with five fours and three sixes. This performance marks a significant breakthrough for Allen in the 2026 season. His maiden half-century comes at a critical juncture for KKR as they seek to improve their net run rate during the final stages of the league phase. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Finn Allen Achieves Milestone

Keen on 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙣-ishing the chase early 🔥 Finn Allen brings up his first fifty of the season in just 3⃣2⃣ deliveries 💪 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/NaWLphmJKY#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/jSiDY56DOK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).