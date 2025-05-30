Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak shared about having a "great day", made "even better" with his "wife’s hometown team" Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing a spot in the Indian Premier League 2025 final. The Bengaluru-based franchise won the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match by eight wickets to easily qualify for the final game. Rishi Sunak also shared on England national cricket team's win, "Great day watching England score 400, chatting with Sir Clive Lloyd, and helping the Bob Willis Fund raise awareness of prostate cancer.", being present during the ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 at Edgbaston. Did Virat Kohli Point At Musheer Khan And Say ‘Ye Paani Pilaata Hai’ After Batter Was Sent As Impact Player During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match?.

Rishi Sunak On RCB Qualifying For IPL 2025 Final:

Great day watching England score 400, chatting with Sir Clive Lloyd and helping the Bob Willis Fund raise awareness of prostate cancer. Made even better by the news that my wife’s hometown team, @RCBTweets, have made it to the IPL final! https://t.co/OXi5PuCDqx — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 29, 2025

