Mumbai youngster Musheer Khan made his debut in the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Benglauru IPL 2025 match at the Mullanpur Stadium. PBKS were in a crisis as they suffered aa collapse and had to send in re-inforcement in the form of impact sub, which was Musheer Khan. Virat Kohli, who was standing in the slips, cracked in laughter so see him and made 'drinking' gesture to his teammates. Some fans alleged that Kohli was mocking Musheer calling him 'water-boy' but in reality he was pointing out that Musheer was serving drinks just a few moments ago and now he has come out to bat. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Entering IPL 2025 Final for First Time Since 2016 After Thrashing PBKS by Eight Wickets in Qualifier .

Fans Alleging Virat Kohli of Mocking Musheer Khan

Kohli saying "Ye to Pani pilata hai" to young Musheer Khan. Kohli is such a creep and shameless person. pic.twitter.com/Zs2GGDUGBN — RISHIT SHARMA (@Rishit_264) May 29, 2025

Another Fan Refuting the Allegation

Few overs ago, Musheer brought drinks in timeout. So Kohli was saying that just few minutes ago he was bringing water and now he had to come to bat. You people are so blind in your hate for Kohli that you make up things in your mind. https://t.co/JQYLlY299X — nitin (@Nitin__10) May 29, 2025

