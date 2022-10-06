Bangladesh's Fariha Trisna etched her name in history books as she took a hat-trick on her T20I debut during the Women's Asia Cup 2022 clash against Malaysia. The pacer became only the second woman to take a hat-trick on Women's T20I debut. She dismissed Winifred Duraisingam, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail in consecutive deliveries.

Hat-Trick

☝️Winifred Duraisingam ☝️Mas Elysa ☝️Mahirah Izzati Ismail Fariha Trisna gets her name added to the history books. #CricketTwitter #WomensAsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ut6FBcCzfE — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) October 6, 2022

Unique Feat

Hat-trick on Women's T20I debut: Anjali Chand🇳🇵 v Maldives, 2019 Fariha Trisna🇧🇩 v Malaysia, today#AsiaCup — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 6, 2022

