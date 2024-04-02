Fariha Trisna the medium-pace bowler from Bangladesh set a mark as she took a hat-trick and dismantled the Australia women's batting lineup. The hat-trick came in the very last over of the Australian innings as Fariha Trisna got the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney. Fariha Trisna became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a hat-trick against Australia in T20Is. She took the first one on debut against Malaysia in 2022. Fariha Trisna ended her spell with four wickets gave away 19 runs and even bowled a maiden over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz Gives 'Out' Send Off to Number 11 Batsman Asitha Fernando As Sri Lanka Post Massive 531 During BAN vs SL 2nd Test 2024, Picture Goes Viral.

Fariha Trisna Takes Hat-Trick

HATTRICK ALERT! Oh this is absolutely brilliant for Fariha Trisna. After Ellyse Perry hit her for a boundary off the first ball of fourth over, she keeps tempting Perry to hit the ball big and induce an edge/catch and is successful. She then gets Sophie Molineux for a golden… pic.twitter.com/oTNsMTeA6Z — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) April 2, 2024

