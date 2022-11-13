It was England who came out on top in a close encounter as they lifted the T20 World Cup 2022. The Three Lions, led by Ben Stokes, defeated the Men in Green by five wickets in the summit clash. Following this, the Pakistan team were trolled with funny memes and jokes.

Indian fans right now

Watching Your Rivals Lose

Indians watching Pakistan lose the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Fp1IwATuq0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 13, 2022

Celebrating

Pakistan lost to England in the t20 world cup final 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/PYJkff684k — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) November 13, 2022

They Did Not Win

When we don't win the World Cup but Pakistan doesn't win either pic.twitter.com/8ONybF2tGV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 13, 2022

Billions Right Now

“You’re a sick man if you’re celebrating Pakistan’s defeat” 1.4 billion people:pic.twitter.com/H77EaPFc6j — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) November 13, 2022

Watching

INDIANS watching Pakistan fans Crying: pic.twitter.com/y3ei971KUz — Vinay (@YouKnowVK_) November 13, 2022

