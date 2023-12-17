Australia took on Pakistan in the 1st of the three match Test series at the Perth Stadium in Perth. During the Day 4's play as Australia called in Pakistan to bat with a target of 361 run on the board, a piece of rubbish entered the field. Funnily, the piece of rubbish kept evading the Aussie cricketers who tried to grab it. It floated and twisted and turned with the air and finally it was Steve Smith who was able to catch it. Smith jokingly celebrated while the crowd and the nearby fielders cheered. Nathan Lyon Scalps 500 Wickets in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Australian Players Struggle to Grab Piece of Rubbish on Ground

Fist pumps and high fives! Not for anything cricket-related, but for picking up a piece of rubbish 😂#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/wsb2sEZn6V — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)