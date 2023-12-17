Nathan Lyon joins the elite club of 500 Test wicket holders as he achieves the feat by dismissing Faheem Ashraf in the 1st Test against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Lyon started the Test match on 496 wickets. He picked up three wickets in the first innings and now with the first wicket of the second innings, he completed his milestone. He is the third Australian to achieve the feat after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood Help Australia Bowl Out Pakistan For 89 in Fourth Innings; Kangaroos Go 1-0 Up In Series With 360-Run Victory in 1st Test.

Nathan Lyon Scalps 500 Wickets in Test Cricket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)