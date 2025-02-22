In the exciting match between the two WPL Champions – Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru India’s U-19 star batter G Kamalini was game winner for the MI side as she kept her nerves and scored important 11 runs off eight balls in the dying overs. Even though the target was not massive, the MI vs RCB WPL 2025 match went till the final over. U-19 star G Kamalini kept her cool to stir her side to victory. Her family attending the match were excited to see G Kamalini’s performance. Watch the video below. Mithali Raj Praises Amanjot Kaur’s All-Round Performance for Mumbai Indians Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2025, Says ‘She Backed Herself and Wanted To Finish It for MI’.

G Kamalini’s Family’s Reaction

