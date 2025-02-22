Mumbai, February 22: All-rounder Amanjot Kaur's unbeaten 34 off 27 studded with two sixes and as many fours guided Mumbai Indians to a thrilling last-over win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 clash on Friday. Amanjot's contributions didn't go unnoticed as she bagged the Player of the Match accolade after returning with the figures of 3-22 in three overs. Former India captain Mithali Raj praised the youngster for showing confidence and composure under pressure and guiding MI over the line. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Hails 16-Year-Old Kamalini Gunalan After Match-Winning Knock Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘She Is a Superstar in the Making’.

"When you have a set batter like Amanjot Kaur, who has done so well - hitting those two sixes, it gives confidence. And having a young 16-year-old out there, what a platform for Kamalini Gunalan to come in and score the winning runs in her first season with Mumbai Indians," Mithali said on Amul Cricket Live, JioHotstar.

"I think she backed herself today. As someone who spent time in the middle alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, she has watched her captain play big shots and taken a page from that. She wanted to finish it for Mumbai Indians," she added.

Amanjot was aided by U19 T20 World Cup winning star G Kamalini (11 not out) to power the side to a four-wicket win. MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt played knocks of 50 and 42, respectively setting the foundation for their 169 chase. Amanjot and Kamalini gave the finishing touches to their innings in the end. Deafening Noise From M Chinnaswamy Crowd Makes Harmanpreet Kaur Shut Her Ears During RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

"Feels really happy and tough to express this feeling in words. I knew that if an offspinner comes to bowl, I can back my strengths. We (Kanika and I) play for the same domestic side and I knew that I had to stay till the end and make sure that 19th over goes big because of my positive match-up. My role with the ball is to bowl stump-to-stump and bowl the variations. Blessed and grateful," Amanjot said after the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).