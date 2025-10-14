India national team is currently engaged in the second of the two-match Test series against West Indies. Team India is currently coached by Gautam Gambhir while West Indies head coach is Darren Sammy. Both have played much cricket against each other during their playing career. On Day 4 of the second Test match at Delhi, Gambhir was spotted meeting with Sammy and West Indies coaching staff, Ravi Rampaul, another former cricketer. Fans loved to see old rivals back together, in the form of coaches and made the video viral on social media. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stumps: KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan Remain Unbeaten; India 58 Runs Behind From Whitewashing West Indies.

Gautam Gambhir Meets Darren Sammy and Ravi Rampaul

Gautam Gambhir with Darren Sammy and Ravi Rampaul after the end of day's play today at Delhi pic.twitter.com/dY3i4rH9Bt — Aditya (@Hurricanrana_27) October 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)