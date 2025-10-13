The India national cricket team are just 58 runs away from winning the ongoing second Test against the West Indies national cricket team after the stumps on Day 4 in Delhi on Monday, October 13. Earlier on Day 4, West Indies batters resumed their innings, and John Campbell brought up his maiden Test hundred, while Shai Hope ended an eight-year wait for a century in the longest format. Campbell (115) and Hope (103) played fighting knocks as West Indies made 390 runs in their second innings after Team India enforced a follow-on on them. While chasing, Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for eight runs. KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) took India to stumps on Day 4. The Asian Giants are just 58 runs away from whitewashing the West Indies. For those unversed, the Shubman Gill-led India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0. Sai Sudharsan Spotted Eating Outside Boundary As Fan Shouts ‘Join CSK, Leave GT’ During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

That's Stumps on Day 4⃣ Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul with a solid unbeaten stand🤝#TeamIndia inching closer to victory 👍 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/GYLslRyLf8#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/w0mlJUWemx — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)