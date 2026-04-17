Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered their fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2026 on Friday, falling to the Gujarat Titans in the GT vs KKR match at Ahmedabad. The result leaves Ajinkya Rahane’s side at the bottom of the table, still searching for their first victory of the campaign. Following the match, the 'Get 2 Points Free' trend gained traction on social media. Fans used viral memes to mock KKR’s poor form, suggesting the franchise has become the league’s easiest opponent for securing points. Despite high-profile signings, KKR’s middle order lacks consistency. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

'Get 2 Points Free'

'Bye Bye KKR'

Trolled RCB But...

KKR hasn't won a single match after mocking RCB for no reason. pic.twitter.com/fuXv7yUiia — Naman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@edgbaston18___) April 17, 2026

KKR in IPL 2026

KKR this season 😭 pic.twitter.com/UFKuWp9jUt — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 17, 2026

KKR Trying To Get 2 Points

KKR trying to get 2 points pic.twitter.com/TmXOvFKrIK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2026

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