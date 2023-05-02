Virat Kohli wished speedy recovery to Kane Williamson after the New Zealand batter shared pictures of him working out following his successful knee surgery. The Gujarat Titans and New Zealand star suffered a knee injury while fielding in the first game of IPL 2023 and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament. It has also been reported that he might miss out on making it to the New Zealand squad for the ODI World Cup later this year. Reports have also claimed that he might travel to the World Cup as a mentor for the Kiwis. Taking to Instagram, Williamson shared pictures of his workout session and Kohli commented, "Get well soon my brother." Kane Williamson May Travel With New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup 2023 as Mentor.

Kane Williamson Works Out After His Knee Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

Virat Kohli Shares Message for Kane Williamson

The Surgery of Kane Williamson is successful.



He started his rehab at home & Kohli wished him to come back soon. pic.twitter.com/B74rmTjY8a— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2023

