Explosive all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, who only plays T20Is for Australia, managed to reach 7,000 international runs for the Baggy Green across formats during his knock against the West Indies in the ongoing WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 in Jamaica. Maxwell started the WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 with 6,993 runs from 273 internationals between 2012 and 2025, which include 7 Tests, 149 ODIs, and 117 T20Is. Out of 7,000 international runs for Australia, Maxwell has scored 3990 in ODIs, 2673 in T20Is, and 339 in Tests, with 10 hundreds and 34 fifties. Maxwell notched up his 7000 international runs for Australia, with a single off Alzarri Joseph on the final ball of his second over. Andre Russell Flops as a Batter in His Penultimate T20I Match for West Indies, Manages To Score Nine-Ball Eight During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Glenn Maxwell Achieves Milestone

Glenn Maxwell complete 7000 internationals runs for Australia 👏👏 — Gappebaaz (@BazzBalle) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)