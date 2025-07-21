In his final 20-over international series for the West Indies, ace all-rounder Andre Russell took centre stage during WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025, his penultimate T20I for Windies, showed promise but flopped as a batter. Russell opened his account with a monstrous six off Sean Abbott, but failed to hit Ben Dwarshuis over the boundary rope at long-off, resulting in his wicket after making a nine-ball eight, leaving the fans at Kingston in Jamaica disappointed. As announced earlier, the second T20I of the ongoing WI vs AUS three-match series will be Russell's swansong match for West Indies. Shai Hope Becomes 12th Windies Batter To Reach 1000 T20I Runs, Achieves Milestone During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Andre Russell Flops In His Second-Last T20I Outing

Safe hands from Cameron Green sliding in the deep and Andre Russell's on his way back for 8 with nine balls left in the innings SCORES: https://t.co/ufzWlsMljU | #WIvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 21, 2025

