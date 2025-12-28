One of the most explosive T20 players in world cricket, Glenn Maxwell achieved a rare feat, becoming the second player in Big Bash League history to hit 150 sixes in the competition, reaching the milestone during the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2025-26 match.

Glenn Maxwell Hits 150 BBL Sixes

Just the second man in BBL history to hit 150 sixes! Ladies & gentlemen, Glenn Maxwell 👏 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/d5zwK81Hh5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2025

