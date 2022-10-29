Glenn Phillips scored the second hundred of the T20 World Cup 2022 as his knock powered New Zealand to 167/7 in their 20 overs, on Saturday, October 29. The right-hander scored 104 off just 64 deliveries with 10 fours and four sixes. For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha was the best bowler with figures of 2/23.

NZ vs SL Innings Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)