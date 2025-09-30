An old video of Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media, where he predicted about Tilak Varma's career after India batter's match-winning knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28. In 2023, Sharma predicted that Tilak Varma would become a huge star in the next two years. However, Tilak proved Sharma's prediction after the left-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 69 to take India over the line. Tilak Varma Opens Up On How Pakistan Tried To Distract Him During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, Indian Batter Says ' The Real Answer Is...' (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma on Tilak Varma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)