Google celebrated the India Women's National Cricket Team's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title win with a virtual fireworks animation. On Sunday, November 2, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team defeated the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in what turned out to be a sensational match to be crowned the ICC Women's World Cup champions for the very first time in history. After India's victory, the search engine giant came up with an interesting virtual fireworks animation on its site. Upon visiting Google and typing 'ICC Women's World Cup 2025' or 'India Women's National Cricket Team', virtual fireworks in the colours of the Tricolour were seen going off in the background and an Indian flag with the text, "India Women are champions" emerged from below the screen and moved upwards. ‘Naa Lega Koi Panga… Rahega Sabse Upar Tiranga’ India Women’s Cricket Team Unveils Victory Song After Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Glory (Watch Video).

Google Celebrates India's Historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title Win

Google celebrates India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title win with virtual fireworks animation (Photo credit: Google)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)