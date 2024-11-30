Guyana Amazon Warriors will be competing against Victoria in the third match of the Global Super League (GSL) 2024. The Amazon vs Victoria much-awaited clash will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The third match of the Global Super League will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 30. Sadly, no TV telecast details of GSL 2024 in India have been confirmed, meaning fans will not have any live viewing option of the tournament on television. However, fans can watch the live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will need a pass. Global Super League 2024 Schedule, Participating Teams List and All You Need to Know About the T20 Cricket Tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Victoria Match Three

Are you ready for Match Day 3️⃣? The Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Cricket Victoria at Providence tonight! 🇬🇾 vs 🇦🇺 #GSLT20 #GAWvCV #GlobalSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/LL4urwAGb2 — Global Super League (@gslt20) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)