The India vs Australia 2nd T20I has, after a long delay due to a wet outfield, been given a go-ahead by the umpires at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Although there was no rain in the day, there remained some portions of the ground which were yet, thus leading to the long delay. However as the match got delayed, fans took to social media to share pictures of groundsmen using hair-dryers and also irons to dry the outfield prior to the match, with the context of the current game. But these pictures and snaps are originally from a two-year-old game at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati between India and Sri Lanka. The game had been abandoned back then due to a wet outfield. Vacuum Cleaner, Hair Dryer and Iron Used to Dry Pitch in Guwahati; Fans Share Funny Jokes and Memes As India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2020 Is Abandoned

Here are Some Tweets by Fans claiming that Hair-Dryers and Irons were used at VCA Stadium in Nagpur:

Another One:

The world's richest cricket board doesn't have a proper drainage system . Bcz all money transfer to one man account 🤣🤣🤣🤣#BCCI #INDvsAUST20I #Nagpur pic.twitter.com/ed75CM4ODq — Hemant (@Hemantp0073) September 23, 2022

Rich Dad?

#BCCI is like that rich dad who has crores of rupees but still being ‘kanjoos’ so that his kids (govt) doesn’t get sniff of it. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/43U5TKOQA5 — ＭＮＷ (@mnw_ig) September 23, 2022

One More Fan Claiming it To be Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I:

Here's The Truth About these Pictures:

Old photo, apparently, thank goodness for small mercies. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)