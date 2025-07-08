An opener who has captivated audiences across the globe with his stellar performances, New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his birthday today (July 8). Conway started with career with a bang, with a double-ton on Test debut, following up with a hundred in his maiden ODI World Cup appearance. Conway has established himself as the backbone of New Zealand's batting and has won accolades like the WTC Championship and IPL trophy. Conway's role in the IPL 2023 Final for CSK is forever etched in the memories of Chennai Super Kings fans, who took to social media and flooded the internet with birthday wishes for the Kiwi star. Devon Conway's Father Denton Conway Dies: Chennai Super Kings Share Heartfelt Condolence While Players Wear Black Armbands During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Happy Birthday Devon Conway

Happy birthday Devon Conway 🎂 The hero of IPL2023 Finel🏆💛 Streets won't forget your contribution in IPL 2023🙇👏 pic.twitter.com/NyKeuXfYqB — Saanvi 🍂 (@SaanviMsdian) July 8, 2025

HBD Devon Conway

Happy Birthday Devon Conway! Your contribution to CSK will always be remembered. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/7ct0Amr8zM — 𝐒 𝐰 𝐚 𝐫 𝐚 (@SwaraMSDian) July 8, 2025

💛

Happy Birthday To Star Kiwi Opener

Double century on debut Century in WC debut 2021 ICC WTC winner 2023 IPL Winner POTM in 2023 IPL Final Highest run scorer for Super Kings (CSK,TSK) in 2023 Fastest to 1K Test, 1K ODIs & 1K T20Is runs for NZ Happy birthday to 🇳🇿 star opener and wicket-keeper, Devon Conway!🇳🇿🎂 pic.twitter.com/aPjAq3Dmss — 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐬 🇳🇿 (@Kiwiscricketfan) July 8, 2025

Mr Consistent

Who is Conway??? Conway is someone who filled the big shoes of Faf and Created his own Aura!!! Made “Fifty for conway” as a common and compulsory line in commentary!!! Happy birthday to the Devon consistent Conway!!!🫡💛🔥 pic.twitter.com/EJGOyeWNcX — AnishCSK💛 (@TheAnishh) July 8, 2025

