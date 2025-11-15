CSK (Chennai Super Kings) have released Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, among other,s ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The five-time champions had a campaign to forget in IPL 20,25 where they finished in the last spot on the points table with just four victories in 10 matches. Apart from Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, CSK have also released Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vansh Bedi and Rahul Tripathi. CSK earlier had traded in Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran going the other way. Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran Traded to RR, Sanju Samson Moves to CSK in Major Shuffle Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

List of CSK's Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026

For all the yellovely memories.💛 Thank you, Super Kings!🦁#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/DqJ2zguoLy — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (CSK ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)