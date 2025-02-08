Former India national cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin celebrated his 62nd birthday on Saturday, February 8. The former cricketer made his Test debut against the England national cricket team during the Eden Garden Test match in 1985. He made his ODI debut against England in Bengaluru in the same year. In 99 Tests, the former India captain amassed 6215 runs at an impressive average of 45.13. Azharuddin smashed 22 centuries and 21 fifties in the longest format. In 334 ODIs, the middle-order batter scored 9378 runs, including seven centuries and 58 half-centuries. Former India Captain Mohammad Azharuddin Arrives at ED Office for Money Laundering Case.

Happy Birthday Mohammad Azharuddin 👉99 Tests, 6215 runs, 22 💯s 👉334 Odis, 9378 runs, 7 💯s@azharflicks was a glorious sight, whipping straight balls through midwicket. In his last series 🇮🇳 lost 2-0 vs 🇿🇦 but what a way to end his career with 💯. pic.twitter.com/ZW72BqFlhl — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) February 8, 2025

Happy Birthday Mohammad Azharuddin. Unfortunately Fixing and all destroyed his reputation in Indian Cricket. One of the great captain and batsman. pic.twitter.com/d8MxO2rMOu — Sagar Mhatre (@MhatreGang) February 8, 2025

@azharflicks "Happiest Birthday to Dear Mohammed Azharuddin ji - the iconic cricketer and legend of our Era! Your elegance on the field, impeccable wristwork, and leadership have left an indelible mark on cricket history. Wishing you good health, enormous happiness, and love! pic.twitter.com/sLG5ahWk8F — Dinesh Barot 💎 (@dineshbarot) February 8, 2025

- 6215 Test runs. - 9378 ODI runs. - 22 Test Hundreds. - 29 International Hundreds - 100+ Wins as Captain of India - 62 ball ODI Hundred in 1988 - First player score 3 consecutive Hundreds in first 3 Tests. - HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE FINEST FOR INDIA, MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN.🐐 pic.twitter.com/V9yWLh51e0 — 𝐈𝐂𝐓 ᴬᵁᴿᴬ🇮🇳 (@AURAICTT) February 8, 2025

- 6215 Test runs. - 9378 ODI runs. - 22 Test Hundreds. - 29 International Hundreds - 100+ Wins as Captain of India - 62 ball ODI Hundred in 1988 - First player score 3 consecutive Hundreds in first 3 Tests. - HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE FINEST FOR INDIA, MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN. 🙇 pic.twitter.com/IMqAMDKaxv — Cric Lover (@cricloverforu) February 8, 2025

Happy Birthday 🎂🎂🎉🎁Mohammad Azharuddin. Sahab 🙏 🙏 Comgrasulation 🎉🎉🎉🎊💐💐💐 — MY GOD TENDULKAR DHONI FOREVER 👏 (@KaranDhoni58296) February 8, 2025

