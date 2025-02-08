Former India national cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin celebrated his 62nd birthday on Saturday, February 8. The former cricketer made his Test debut against the England national cricket team during the Eden Garden Test match in 1985. He made his ODI debut against England in Bengaluru in the same year. In 99 Tests, the former India captain amassed 6215 runs at an impressive average of 45.13. Azharuddin smashed 22 centuries and 21 fifties in the longest format. In 334 ODIs, the middle-order batter scored 9378 runs, including seven centuries and 58 half-centuries. Former India Captain Mohammad Azharuddin Arrives at ED Office for Money Laundering Case.

