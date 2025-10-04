Rishabh Pant, one of the stars of the India National Cricket Team, has turned 28 today, on Saturday, October 4! And as he celebrates a very happy 28th birthday, fans have taken to social media to share birthday wishes for him. Rishabh Pant was born on October 4, 1997, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand and made his international debut in a T20I vs England in Bengaluru. He made his Test and ODI debuts in the same year, 2018. Rishabh Pant, who is the most expensive player in IPL, established himself as one of the most exciting players, especially in Test cricket and was the architect of one of India's most famous wins, at the Gabba against Australia in 2021. He had suffered a life-threatening car accident in 2022 and made an inspirational comeback to cricket in 2024. Let us take a look at some Rishabh Pant birthday wishes. Rishabh Pant Begins Rehabilitation Journey at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

'Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant'

Bro doesn't need aura, he is the Aura 🔥 Happy birthday Rishabh Pant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GscFzBpFJy — ꫝ¹⁷ (@twitfrenzy_) October 3, 2025

Fan Wishes Rishabh Pant on His Birthday

'Happy Birthday to the Person Who Inspired Me...'

Happy Birthday to the person who inspired me to never give up. After my family, you are the one who has inspired me the most in life my birthday idol ❤️🥹 HAPPY BIRTHDAY RISHABH PANT 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ZodsAgYGXn — Harsh 17 (@harsh03443) October 3, 2025

'Cheers to the Game-Changer'

Another Fan Wishes Rishabh Pant on His Birthday

Happy Birthday, Rishabh Pant 🎉🔥 Keep shining & entertaining us with your fearless game! 🏏💙 pic.twitter.com/Wl3cUvbKId — HARSHIT 🕷 (@I_am_Harshit_17) October 3, 2025

Fan Pays Tribute to Rishabh Pant on His Birthday

On the pitch you shine so bright A warrior heart a fearless fight Through highs and lows you stand tall Your spirit inspires millions one & all Today’s your day, so here to you May happiness find you in all you do With every comeback every cheer Happy Birthday, Rishabh Pant! pic.twitter.com/eIhPahBTmy — HARSHIT 🕷 (@I_am_Harshit_17) October 3, 2025

