Rishabh Pant, one of the stars of the India National Cricket Team, has turned 28 today, on Saturday, October 4! And as he celebrates a very happy 28th birthday, fans have taken to social media to share birthday wishes for him. Rishabh Pant was born on October 4, 1997, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand and made his international debut in a T20I vs England in Bengaluru. He made his Test and ODI debuts in the same year, 2018. Rishabh Pant, who is the most expensive player in IPL, established himself as one of the most exciting players, especially in Test cricket and was the architect of one of India's most famous wins, at the Gabba against Australia in 2021. He had suffered a life-threatening car accident in 2022 and made an inspirational comeback to cricket in 2024. Let us take a look at some Rishabh Pant birthday wishesRishabh Pant Begins Rehabilitation Journey at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

