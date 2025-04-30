Rohit Sharma was born on April 30, 1987. After a wait of ten years, India broke their ICC title jinx under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in 2024. Between his last birthday to the next in April 30, 2025, Rohit has led India to two ICC titles. The latest was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit also became father for the second time, as his son Ahaan was born in November 2024. As he celebrated his 38th birthday, Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh wished him on social media with some lovely frames of family and the caption 'To our Ro, Happiest birthday'. Fans loved the bond between them and made it viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Top Records Held By 'Hitman'.

Ritika Sajdeh Wishes Rohit Sharma

