Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli turned 33 today. While he is known as a world-class cricketer and one of the best in the game today, he is also known to be a family man. 2021 was quite special for Virat, as he became father to daughter, Vamika with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. And while netizens are yet to see young Vamika, let us take a look at some of the most adorable pictures shared by the Indian team captain with his family members.

Virat With Wife Anushka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

This One From Their Fairy-Tale Marriage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

And Another One Giving Us Major Couple Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

A Morning Selfie With Mother Saroj Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

And a Young Virat With Mom

A Click With Late Father Prem Kohli

My fav picture of Virat Kohli. With his Late Father. pic.twitter.com/xIpLzzVNkw — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) October 15, 2019

With Big Brother Vikash Kohli

Virat Kohli clicks a selfie with his big brother Vikash Kholi... pic.twitter.com/mhSAjUCb4n — Crictoday (@crictoday) April 5, 2016

The Indian Captain Is All Smiles With Sister Bhawna Kohli and Her Family

The Youngest Member of the Family With Wife Anushka!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Papa Kohli Peeping at the Little One

THERE IS NO BETTER VIEW WHEN DAUGHTER & FATHER STARRING EACH OTHER 🎉🥳😍 King with his princess vamika 😘❤️ @imVkohli #ViratKohli #Vamika pic.twitter.com/9xmb2PU1ee — RCB Army Telugu™ (@RCBTeluguArmy) October 18, 2021

Family Photo Time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

