India is all set to take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI 2023 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. In the 1st ODI, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli demoted themselves in the batting order to give opportunities to the other players. In the 2nd ODI, Hardik Pandya has come out as captain for the toss and revealed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has both been rested. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel has replaced them in the playing XI.

Hardik Pandya Leads India in IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023

Hardik Pandya said - "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been playing constant cricket, so they are resting in today's match". pic.twitter.com/AyJrgXHqr2 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 29, 2023

