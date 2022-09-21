India fell to a four-wicket defeat against Australia in the first T20I at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on September 20. Hardik Pandya clinched his second T20I fifty after playing a knock of 71 runs off 30 deliveries. Following the loss, Pandya took to Twitter to share a strong message in which he wrote: "We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always."

Hardik Pandya's Post on Twitter:

We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always 🇮🇳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yMSVCRkEBI — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 20, 2022

