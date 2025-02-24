India secured a thrilling 6-wicket victory against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter. Virat Kohli scored his 82nd century and his hundred helped Team India comfortably end up on the winning side of the chase. Although at one point Virat Kohli's century looked difficult as with very few runs remaining in the target, Hardik Pandya was striking clean. Although he got dismissed and Axar Patel helped Kohli get to his century. Fans were not happy with Pandya's batting despite him wanting to chase down the target quickly and trolled him on social media. Hardik Pandya Reacts After Team India's Victory Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Lauds Virat Kohli's Performance (See Post).

Hardik Pandya When Virat Kohli Scores Century

Hardik Pandya when Virat Kohli scores a century pic.twitter.com/L4b5Q9tZwH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 23, 2025

Oops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket Memes For Gully Teens (@cric_memes_for_gully_teens)

In the World of Hardik Pandya Be Axar Patel

In the world of Hardik Pandya be someone’s Axar Patel🙌 pic.twitter.com/83d9WlSRHc — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 23, 2025

'Jab Kisi Century Ko Dil Se Chaho...'

jab kisi century ko dil se chaho.. toh poori kaynath hardik pandya ko out karane mai lag jaati hai. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) February 23, 2025

Modern Day Equivalent

Promoting Hardik Pandya when someone's nearing a milestone is the modern day equivalent of this. pic.twitter.com/EOrt7FFxco — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 23, 2025

