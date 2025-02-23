Hardik Pandya continued his habit of performing well against Pakistan everytime India plays them in a competition. Hardik shined with the ball in hand during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan and scalped two wickets helping men in blue restrict them to a mediocre total. After India won the match, Hardik shared a post on social media with the caption, Hunger, courage, and unity - that's what makes this team so good! Special win and a @imVkohli masterclass to seal the game! See you in the next one'. Hardik Pandya Scalps His 200th Wicket in International Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Saud Shakeel During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya Reacts After Team India's Victory Over Pakistan

Hunger, courage, and unity - that's what makes this team so good! Special win and a @imVkohli masterclass to seal the game! See you in the next one 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/59c0NIqHyo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 23, 2025

